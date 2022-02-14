Katrina Kaif's Valentine's Day post for Vicky Kaushal will make you go aww...

and got married last year in December, so it’s their first Valentine’s Day as a husband and wife. Vicky and Kat never spoke about their relationship before getting married, and of course, there was no social media PDA as well. But now, after getting married the two happily pose for the paparazzi, walk hand-in-hand at the airport, and even share romantic posts on social media for each other. Today, it’s Valentine’s Day and Katrina took to Instagram to share a super romantic post for her hubby. Also Read - Radhe Shyam: Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's refreshing, sweet and funny Valentine Glimpse is a treat for Darling fans – Watch Video

The actress shared a few pictures of her and Vicky, and wrote, "We may not have been able to have the romantic dinners this year, but u make the difficult moments better and that's what matters."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Fans of Vicky and Katrina are loving these pictures. A fan commented on the post, "awww..so cute." Another fan wrote, "Best Bollywood Jodi All Time." One more fan commented, "@vickykaushal09 we love you you make our kat very happy."

Last night, Vicky and Katrina were clicked at the airport. The two actors walked hand-in-hand and were also twinning in denim. Check out the pictures below…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

On the work front, Vicky will be seen in movies like Govinda Naam Mera, Sam Bahadur, Laxman Utekar's next, and ’s next. Govinda Naam Mera is slated to hit the big screens on 10th June 2022. There are reports that Vicky and Kat might also team up for a project, however, there’s no official announcement about it.

Meanwhile, Katrina has her kitty full of movies like Phone Bhoot, Tiger 3, Merry Christmas, and Jee Le Zara. Phone Bhoot, which also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and , is slated to release on 15th July 2022.