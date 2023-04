Amitabh Bachchan will be soon back on our screens with Kaun Banega Crorepati 14. The knowledge based show is one of India's fave. But now, the issue is the timing. As we know, the show airs from 9 pm to 10 pm even till 10. 30 pm. The registrations will start soon. This time, the channel might be in a fix. Both Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 and Katha Ankahee have that slot. These two show are also doing very well for the channel. This will be the 14th season of Amitabh Bachchan's show. The megastar has always found time for this show. Kaun Banega Crorepati is very dear to his heart. Also Read - Katha Ankahee Upcoming Twist: Tejji to CONFRONT Viaan about his love for Katha; will be shocked with his answer

Will Katha Ankahee wrap up soon?

Adnan Khan and Aditi Dev Sharma's Katha Ankahee is an adaptation of the Turkish series 1001 Nights. It is a finite show. There are chances that the makers might end it soon to give it a logical end. But few fiction shows on Sony TV have got this kind of love and appreciation in the recent past. Aditi Dev Sharma and Adnan Khan are flooded with comments appreciating their work. The show has one of the highest TRPs for the channel. We are sure that the channel will think of something else.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has just started

The new story of Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 has just begun. We now have Pooja Banerjee, Niti Taylor, Randeep Rai and Leenesh Mattoo as part of the main cast. This story is about Pihu, Prachi and Raghav. Over the two years, there have been rumors on many occasions that the show is ending. But Ekta Kapoor has managed to keep it afloat.

The audience that watches Katha Ankhaee would want a logical end to the tale of Katha and Viaan. The show is for a mature audience. Let us see what the makers do. The good news is that Ravi Bhushan the director has given an assurance that this news is fake. Take a look...

Let us wait and see what happens in the coming days. KBC 14 is an event show and it will definitely happen as planned.