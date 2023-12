Just a few days ago, Aaradhya Bachchan’s play from her school's annual function went viral, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s daughter’s accent grabbed a lot of attention. And many even took a dig at it, calling it fake. And now Amitabh Bachchan was seen pointing out his daughter Shweta Bachchan’s American accent on his show Kaun Banega Crorepati 15. The megastar’s daughter, Shweta Bachchan, was seen appearing on her father's show, Kaun Banega Crorepati, where she was seen talking in English and with an American accent. Also Read - Aaradhya closer to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan? Netizens speculate her dynamics with dad Abhishek Bachchan [Watch viral video]

Shweta Bachchan made an appearance on the show to answer one of the questions, as The Archies actors were present, and Agastya Nanda, her son too, was a part of it. Shweta, who spoke only in English, was later mocked by her father, Amitabh Bachchan, and he reminded her that this is a Hindi show. " "I think she got educated abroad. She didn't say a word in Hindi. Her accent gave us a feeling that she had flown down straight from America.". Also Read - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan cannot take her eyes off hubby Abhishek Bachchan as they attend Aaradhya’s school function on the second day [View Pics]

In the show, Big B asked Shweta not to call her papa after she addressed him about the relationship. "Papa rehne dijiye.".

Not only Aaradhya and Shweta, but netizens also take dig at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's accent, and many say that she has instilled her fake accent in daughter Aaradhya as well after her play drama from the annual school function went viral.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s fans praised her for giving such a beautiful upbringing to Aaradhya and called her the most talented star kid.