Ranveer Singh is head over heels in love with his beloved wifey and Bollywood's diva Deepika Padukone. The Jawan actress has found the man who never fails to appreciate her anywhere and everywhere; it's extremely rare, and now this one old video of Deepika Padukone is going viral on the internet where she is seen sitting along with Bollywood's megastar Amitabh Bachchan to play the KBC quiz with director Farah Khan, with whom the actress made her acting debut. In the video, you can see Amitabh Bachchan narrating an incident that he is calling unfortunate that is connected with her and Ranveer Singh.

Big B in this video is seen saying," Mere saath bhi ek durgathna hua tha, Ranveer Singh ek frame par aa rahe the, aur jab woh mere paas pahuche toh unhone muje ek isshara kia aur maine bhi palat kar wahi isshare kia, ye chalta raha, tabhi Jaya Bachchan) jo mere bagal mai baithi muje chupke se kaha woh tumhara nahi hai hai, dekho waha kaun baitha hai, waha Deepika baithi . This narration of Big B leaves everyone laughing, including Deepika.

Big B narrated this entire incident when Ranveer was on a phone call. The Piku actor even asked Ranveer if he remembered this incident, to which he said," I absolutely remember this, sir. Meri Dharam Patni aapke saath baithi thi. I was like, Kya baat hai, mera dil meri jaan ke saath baitha hai" Indeed, this is so adorable.

Ranveer and Deepika are one of the power couples in Bollywood, and both their journeys are remarkable. Recently, in an interview with a Jawan actress, she confirmed that they charge a premium when they come together on screen by mentioning that their journeys are equal and that it's unlikely like any other power couple in the industry.