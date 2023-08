The most-watched game show on television Kaun Banega Crorepati is to return to TV. With a brand-new trailer starring Amitabh Bachchan, Sony TV introduced the return of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 15 on Monday. The show's longtime host, Amitabh Bachchan, described it as a "new beginning" in the promo. Let us tell you when Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 15 will begin airing. Season 15 of the reality competition Kaun Banega Crorepati presented by Amitabh Bachchan, will debut soon. This show's trailer opens with a glance at Amitabh Bachchan. The audience members stand as soon as he enters the stage to greet him. Amitabh uses the hashtag "New Beginning" and mentions how the new season will begin with a fresh strategy.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 is coming soon.

The Official post read, "Gyaandaar, Dhandaar aur Shaandaar tarike se, #KaunBanegaCrorepati aapse milne aa rha hai ek naye roop mein. KBC is coming to commemorate the new India and its spirit of change. According to reports, both fans and contestants would enjoy the game show's new features. Amitabh Bachchan uploaded numerous images from the Kaun Banega Crorepati set a few weeks ago when he first began filming. Three images from the shoot were released on Twitter with the caption "Repeated rehearsals... for KBC. KBC preparing." The show's release is slated for August 14, and it will air every day at 9 p.m. from Monday through Friday.

KBC is the Hindi version of an American show.

Let us tell you that KBC is the authorized Hindi version of the well-known American game show 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire'. In 2000, it made its television debut. It has been hosted by Amitabh Bachchan since the very first season of KBC. However, Shah Rukh Khan presented Season 3. Amitabh later made a comeback to the program and went on to become the KBC face. In April of this year, enrollment for the upcoming Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 15 began. Big-B talked about the challenging times he faced when he decided to take on the show because of some financial constraints on the 1000th episode of the show.