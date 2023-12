Suhana Khan made her first appearance on Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 ahead of her debut film, The Archies. Suhana, who is labelled as intellectual as her superstar father Shah Rukh Khan, faced an embarrassing moment with her unawareness about her father's Dunki star's achievements. Suhana Khan was questioned about which award her father, SRK, hasn't yet received. Suhana very confidently said it's the Padma Shri award, but guess what? The Archies were all wrong. Also Read - Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Is Shah Rukh Khan a strict dad to Suhana Khan? Amitabh Bachchan spills the beans

Watch the video of Big B taking a sky dig at Suhana Khan for not knowing about her father Shah Rukh Khan being a Padma Shri winner.

Suhana Khan was extremely embarrassed by the wrong answer, and it was quite visible. How we even Amitabh Bachchan took a cheeky dig at her, saying that the daughter only doesn't know what her father's achievements are, and informed her thatwas felicitated by the Padma Shri Award in 2005.

Suhana Khan was then questioned by her counsellor, Vedang Narang, about hat she was thinking and why she answered so quickly. Well, it was a game after all, and one should be sporty to take its defeat. Also Read - Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan turns daughter Suhana Khan’s bodyguard as he visits Shirdi Sai Baba Temple to seek blessings

Suhana Khan trolled for her acting in The Archies

The Archies starring Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and Agastya Nanda, has been released, and all the star kids are receiving massive talk online for their acting skills. Suhana too is being trolled for her acting, and there are many who are taking a dig at her acting school lessons in New York, saying that despite splurging so much money, there is zero knowledge that the girl has about acting.