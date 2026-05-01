KD The Devil Box Office collection day 1: Dhruva Sarja-Sanjay Dutt's film takes DECENT start, earns Rs 3 crore

KD The Devil collected Rs 3.50 crore net on Day 1 in India. Dhruva Sarja's action drama opened steadily, with night shows showing the strongest audience response.

KD The Devil box office collection day 1: Dhruva Sarja’s new film KD: The Devil has opened with a modest start at the box office. The action drama, directed by Prem, collected around Rs 3.50 crore net in India on its first day. The film was released across 845 shows nationwide and received a decent response from audiences. According to early trade estimates by Sacnilk, the movie’s domestic gross collection stands at Rs 4.10 crore so far. While the opening numbers are not huge, the film now has a chance to improve over the weekend if word-of-mouth remains positive.

KD The Devil theatre occupancy day 1

On its first day, the film recorded an overall occupancy of around 46%. However, the Kannada 2D version had an occupancy of 23.80%, showing mixed turnout in theatres. Morning shows opened with a 18.50% audience. The audience numbers for the show increased throughout the afternoon, reaching a peak of 24% theatre occupancy. The evening shows experienced a minor decline to 17.33% while the night shows achieved their highest audience turnout with 28.25% attendance. This increase in late-night footfall suggests that more viewers preferred catching the film after work hours.

KD The Devil star cast

KD: The Devil has attracted attention because of its big multi-starrer cast. Along with Dhruva Sarja in the lead role, the film also stars Kichcha Sudeep, Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, V. Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Reeshma Nanaiah, Jisshu Sengupta, and Nora Fatehi in important roles.

KD The Devil technical crew

The technical team also adds strength to the project. Music has been composed by Arjun Janya, cinematography is handled by William David, and editing is done by Sanketh Achar. The makers have designed the film as a large-scale commercial entertainer with action, drama, and strong visuals.

About KD The Devil

The story begins in the 1980s with a series of murders that introduce an important weapon, a machete. The events reveal links to deeper historical connections which exist between them. The story uses a time jump to present traditional wrestling and Daak Deva, played by Sanjay Dutt. The plot develops through the character of Kali, played by Dhruva Sarja. The character displays loyalty and intensity because his past experiences have formed his current personality. The film KD The Devil begins with a strong opening but needs weekend box office growth to create momentum for its success.

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