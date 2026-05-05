KD The Devil Box Office collection day 5: Dhruva Sarja's action drama shows STEADY growth, gains momentum after weekend boost

KD The Devil Day 5 box office: Dhruva Sarja's action drama earns Rs 16.27 crore worldwide, showing steady growth with improving weekday performance.

KD The Devil box office collection day 5

KD The Devil box office collection day 5: Dhruva Sarja’s action drama KD - The Devil is holding steady at the box office after completing five days in theatres. The film has maintained a consistent pace even with moderate competition from other releases, which is quite encouraging for the team.

KD The Devil box office collection day 5

As of now, the movie has collected a worldwide gross of Rs 16.27 crore, and interestingly, the entire amount has come from the Indian market itself with no overseas contribution yet. According to Sacnilk reports, the India net collection stands at Rs 13.97 crore from 3,708 shows so far.

The film saw a positive trend over the weekend. On Day 3 (first Saturday), it earned Rs 2.40 crore gross and Rs 2.05 crore net from 737 shows with 36% occupancy. Things picked up further on Sunday (Day 4), where it collected Rs 2.75 crore gross and Rs 2.35 crore net from 680 shows at 45% occupancy. Even on the first Monday (Day 5), the numbers improved slightly to Rs 2.93 crore gross and Rs 2.57 crore net, despite a drop in occupancy to 30% across 629 shows.

It’s a good sign that the film is finding its audience.

All about KD: The Devil

Set in the gritty 1970s Bengaluru underworld, KD - The Devil tells the story of Kali, an innocent young man who gets pulled into a dangerous and violent world. The film boasts a strong ensemble cast. Along with Dhruva Sarja, it features powerhouses like Sudeepa, Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty, V. Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Reeshma Nanaiah, Jisshu Sengupta, and Nora Fatehi in key roles.

The project reaches its peak technical quality because of two musical compositions which Arjun Janya produced and William David's cinematography work and Sanketh Achar's editing skills.

The movie received a positive reception from viewers who enjoy mass action dramas after its average start. The film maintains audience interest during its opening week according to its box office performance, which shows viewers enjoy both the story and Dhruva's performance. The upcoming days will reveal how the movie performs against competing new releases.

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