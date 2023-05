Sunny Leone is one of the most talked about celebs right now. Especially after all the buzz around her movie with Anurag Kashyap called Kennedy. The actress began her career at first by working in the adult entertainment industry and has now come a long long way. Her film got a 7-minute standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival. While attending Cannes this year, Sunny Leone also dished out interviews to various media. And during one of the interviews, she recalled an infamous interview of her life in which she was asked some really nasty questions related to her past profession. Also Read - Cannes 2023: Anurag Kashyap on why he chose Sunny Leone for his acclaimed film, 'I needed a woman over 40 who is... '

Sunny Leone recalls her infamous interview at Cannes Film Festival

The actress while talking to an entertainment portal shared that she did not have any issues with the questions asked but just the way or the manner in which they were asked. She had requested the team to allow someone from her team to see the footage. but she was dismissed. When the video was out, a lot of people transcribed the interview for her. Sunny Leone recalled the backlash that the interviewer faced after that. "The backlash that he faced was incredible, it was insane to watch." The actress, however, adds that she feels hurt as she had to go through hell to look at as a human. Sunny says that nobody should be treated the way she was. Calling it the worst feeling ever, Sunny adds that it took a lot of her to be able to come out of it. Also Read - Cannes 2023: Sunny Leone pulls off an Esha Gupta; dresses in a dangerously thigh-high slit gown to walk the red carpet for Kennedy [VIEW PICS]

The Ek Paheli Leela actress shared that she had no one to support her at that time. No one from her team or from the people present took a stand for her. But Sunny boasts about having a great team now. Sunny explains that she does not regret her past as it made her what she is today. However, Sunny does admit that it created a lot of hurdles for her initially but she managed to break out and push past them. The actress has talked about reading a lot of bad interviews and says that there will always be people who will put others down. She says she cannot let that stop her. Also Read - Cannes 2023: Sunny Leone keeps it simple and classy in one shoulder gown; Mouni Roy goes bold in black for day 2 [VIEW PICS]

Anurag Kashyap heaps praise on Sunny Leone

Anurag Kashyap was asked about how he cast Sunny in his film Kennedy. The filmmaker reveals that they conducted auditions just to see if she would like to feature in a small-budget movie. He also recollects the same interview and praises the gorgeous beauty saying the way Sunny gave it back made him see that she is special. Anurag says that he sees her as the mother that she is to her kids. Anurag adds, "It is such a sad thing that people don’t see beyond her past and beyond her face and body. Look into her eyes. There is so much more you will see in her."