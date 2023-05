Anurag Kashyap's movie named Kennedy as it has been selected for a midnight screening at the Cannes International Film festival. The filmmaker along with Vikramaditya Motwane walked the red carpet of Cannes 2023 and appeared quite dapper. The film stars Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone. While the film and makers are at Cannes 2023, Kennedy also made headlines as Anurag Kashyap revealed its connection with Ponniyin Selvan star Chiyaan Vikram. He shared that he wanted to get Chiyaan on board this film, however, the actor never responded. Also Read - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram to team up with Mani Ratnam for a new film after Ponniyin Selvan 2? This is what we know

Chiyaan Vikram finally clarifies on 's statement

To Film Companion, Anurag Kashyap claimed that he contacted Chiyaan Vikram to be a part of the film but he never responded. This was when he described how came on board to play the lead. He said the film's name is also based on Chiyaan as his nickname is Kennedy. The news remained to rule the headlines for a few days and now, finally, Chiyaan has broken his silence. In a long tweet, Chiyaan Vikram clarified that he did contact Anurag Kashyap when he got to know that he was trying to get in touch with him. Also Read - Ponniyin Selvan 2 box office day 3 collection: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha film earns well, but not even close to PS1 numbers

Chiyaan Vikram revisited their one-year-old conversation and mentioned that he called up Anurag Kashyap himself when a friend told him that the filmmaker was feeling that he wasn't responding. He also mentioned about his email id was not active and phone number had been changed. In the end, he expressed excitement for Kennedy and even wished Anurag Kashyap all the luck. Also Read - Ponniyin Selvan 2: Aaradhya Bachchan adored by Chiyaan Vikram, Trisha; Abhishek tells a fan that he is not stopping Aishwarya from signing films

Trending Now

Check out Chiyaan Vikram's tweet below:

Dear @anuragkashyap72 ,

Just revisiting our conversation from over a year ago for the sake of our friends and well wishers on social media. When I heard from another actor that you had tried to reach me for this film & that you felt I hadn’t responded to you, I called you myself… — Vikram (@chiyaan) May 22, 2023

Chiyaan Vikram was last seen in Ponniyin Selvan II along with , , , and others. The film turned out to be a massive box office success. He is next going to be seen in Thangalaan. He has an interesting line up of movies.