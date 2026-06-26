Ketan Agarwal Murder: Kangana Ranaut REACTS to Pune fiancée murder case, says ‘Stop judging families for kids crimes'

The actress-MP weighed in on the Ketan Agarwal murder case, where fianc e Siya Goyal and her alleged lover were arrested. Read further to know why she says that social media, AI, and peer circles shape behavior more than upbringing now.

Ketan Agarwal Murder: Kangana Ranaut REACTS to Pune fiancée murder case, says ‘Stop judging families for kids crimes'

Kangana Ranaut is standing up for parents in the middle of the Pune murder case storm, saying you can’t keep blaming families for what their kids do. The actress and MP shared her thoughts right after Ketan Agarwal’s death hit the news. He was reportedly pushed into a gorge at Lohagad Fort; his fiancée Siya Goyal and her alleged boyfriend, Chetan Chaudhary, are now behind bars. On Instagram, Kangana said times have changed. She wrote, “You can’t judge kids by their families, homes or parents anymore. What matters is, who’s programming them?” She pointed at social media, AI, peer circles, all those influences that, she argues, matter more than traditional upbringing now.

What Kangana Ranaut Said

“People live parallel lives online and offline. Everyone is busy curating how they’re seen, not who they really are,” she said. In her view, parents shouldn’t get blamed when things go wrong, because these days, families can’t control everything their kids do or how they present themselves. Her opinion created a conversation online about how much do parents and values mean compared to the constant drip of Instagram, algorithms, group chats, and everything that shapes people today?

What Is Going On?

Ketan Agarwal, 26, from Pune, got engaged to Siya Goyal in February 2026. Their families were planning a massive wedding in Jaipur, spending more than Rs 17 crore and booking two private jets for the guests. Police say the first attempt on Ketan’s life happened on June 14. He was supposedly pushed off the fort, but grabbed on to some bushes and survived. Officers allege Siya distracted him by talking about a snake, then led him away from the spot. A few days later, they say, she persuaded Ketan to come back to the fort, this time with Chetan Chaudhary. Police claim the two pushed Ketan from behind, killing him. Initially, Siya said he slipped while taking photos in strong winds. The cops believed her until her answers started sounding suspicious.

As the investigation continued, police found Siya and Chetan had called each other more than 2,000 times in the last seven months. They supposedly came up with backup plans if their first attempt failed. Both pointed fingers at each other in police custody, each blaming the other for plotting the murder. The case has shocked people, not just because of the murder’s planning, but also the ages of the accused, and the grand wedding that never happened. Kangana’s comments hit home for a lot of people who are wondering: does it all come down to the family, or is there more at play today?

Kangana’s view that you can’t tie everything to family values and 'sanskar' anymore is not very far from truth in the current time. Right now, Siya and Chetan are still in custody. Police are putting together the case, sifting through call logs, statements, and everything that happened at the fort. Ketan’s family is left mourning, facing the kind of heartbreak no parent plans for.

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