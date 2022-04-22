From making her Bollywood debut with the 1991 film to playing Ramika Sen in KGF: Chapter 2, has surely come a long way. She has many hit films such as , Laadla, , among several others to her name. Looking at her vast filmography across genres, it would surprise you to know that Raveena had never thought of becoming an actress. In a new interview, Raveena revealed that she started off in the industry by cleaning and wiping off vomit from studio floors. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Nani reviews Jersey, Allu Arjun can't stop praising KGF 2, Ajay Devgn on South vs Bollywood debate and more

"That is true. I did start from cleaning the studio floors to wiping off vomit from the stalls floors and studio floors and stuff, and I did assist I think straight out of 10th Standard. Even at that time they used to say what are you doing behind the screen, you have to be in front of the screen, that is what's meant for you and I would be like 'no no, me, an actress? Never.' So I am in this industry actually by default, never grew up thinking that I am going to be an actor," Raveena told Mid-Day.

Further talking about how she started her career in modeling before taking up acting projects, Raveena said, "Everytime when a model would not turn up on Prahlad's set, he used to say 'call Raveena,' he would ask me to do my makeup and start posing. So I thought if I have to do it why should I do it for Prahlad again and again for free, why not make some pocket money out of it, and that's exactly the thought which started the modeling. Then I kept getting film offers and I had no acting training, no dancing training, no dialogue delivery training. I think I just evolved and learned along the way."

Raveena is currently riding high on the success of KGF 2. She recently said that she is humbled and grateful for the appreciation she has received for her character in the Yash-starrer. She will next be seen in Ghudchadi, a romantic comedy.