KGF 2 actor must be a happy man. His film KGF 2 is doing great numbers at the box office. Now, there was a time in 2020 when the actor faced a health scare when he was diagnosed with cancer. Talking to Ranveer Allahbadia, Sanjay Dutt opened up about that phase and said that he could have broken somebody’s face when he came to know he had cancer. He said, “So, my sister came and told me. I said, ‘Okay, I got cancer, now what?’ Then I started planning things, decided to do this and that... But, I did cry for over two-three hours (every day) because I was thinking about my kids and my life and my wife and everything.” Also Read - Karan Johar announces the release date of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani; calls Alia Bhatt 'Box office ki Maharani'

The actor continued, “They told me that I'd lose hair and other things would happen, I'd vomit, so I told the doctor. I’ll not lose hair, I'll not vomit, I won't lie on the bed, and she kind of smiled. I did my chemotherapy, and I came back and I sat on that bike for one hour and I cycled, I did that day after day -- every day. After every chemo I did that.” Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor's bronzed mermaid look in bikinis for a magazine is the HOTTEST thing on the Internet today – view pics

On October 21, 2020, which was also his twins’ Iqra and Sharaan's tenth birthday, Sanjay announced on social media, “The last few weeks were a very difficult time for my family and me. But as they say, God gives the hardest battles to his strongest soldiers. And today, on the occasion of my kids’ birthday, I am happy to come out victorious from this battle and be able to give them the best gift I can--the health and well-being of our family.” Also Read - Lock Upp: Munawar Faruqui narrates ‘traumatic’ childhood experience; Kangana Ranaut cannot stop crying – watch video

On the work front, the actor will be seen in co-starring and Prithiviraj along with .