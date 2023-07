Kannada star Yash has marked his own identity in Kannada films and as a result of the grand success of KGF 1 and 2, Yash became a pan-Indian star. More than Yash, Rocky Bhai has become one of the most recognisable celebrities in the industry. KGF 1 and 2 were recently released in Japan and the audience fell in love with Rocky Bhai as it was Yash's first significant theatrical release in Japan. Social media got flooded with so many positive reviews and comments and revealed how the Japanese public also adored his performance and swag from Day 1 of the release itself. Also Read - Ram Charan’s Rangasthalam beats Yash’s KGF 2 at Japan’s box office; here’s how much they collected

Yash's fan base has been growing all across the nation and the fans from Japan also started lauding Yash. The audience in Japan are also seen wearing Rocky Bhai masks and clothes and shouting Salaam Rocky Bhai. The supporters wore Rocky Bhai masks everywhere in restaurants, shopping centres, as well as on beaches also. Yash recently visited Malaysia as well, and the people welcomed him warmly. Also Read - Is Salaar set in KGF universe? Fans highlight a connection between Prabhas and Yash starrer

Fans wrote on social media, Now Salaam Rocky bhai in Japan too all because of our Yash boss. A few days ago, Yash had also visited Malaysia, where he received an unprecedented welcome. Right from the airport, 'Rocking Star' was greeted with massive hoardings, people wearing outfits with Rocking Star's name and pictures, fan-made sketches, paintings and figurines of their beloved Rocky Bhai. Also Read - Adipurush first weekend box office collection: Prabhas BEATS Aamir Khan, Salman Khan and more with a big margin

Trending Now

KGF is a period action film series set mostly in the Kolar Gold Fields, which gives the series its name, created by Prashanth Neel and produced by Hombale Films.

The response from the Japanese audience was overwhelming, as they showered their love on Rocky Bhai, further elevating Yash's stature as a global star. Witnessing his impressive performance in the movie, a large section of the Japanese audience delved into Yash's filmography, discovering his exceptional journey from working backstage in theatre to achieving international fame.

Yash's popularity extended to other countries too, as evidenced during his visit to Malaysia, where he received an unprecedented welcome. Fans greeted him with massive hoardings, outfits adorned with Rocking Star's name and pictures, fan-made sketches, paintings, and figurines of their beloved Rocky Bhai.