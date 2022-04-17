KGF 2 star Sanjay Dutt REVEALS why he did drugs; says, ‘You become a cooler guy with the ladies’

is currently basking in the success of KGF 2 co-starring Yash, and Srinidhi Shetty. He plays Adheera who despite being the villain in the second instalment of KGF is getting a lot of love. During the press conference at the trailer launch of KGF Chapter 2, Sanjay Dutt was asked about will he be as hated as the villain as much as he was loved as Munna Bhai, Sanjay had a witty response. He had said he would be loved as much as Adheera as well. And his words have been proved true. Now, Sanjay Dutt has had a history, a journey that was always subjected to media attention. Out of all the things, his drug abuse history had been most-talked-about. Recently, in an interview, the Khalnayak actor revealed that he would do drugs to look cool. Also Read - It’s AWKWARD! Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ajay Devgn seem clueless about what they are up to

In an interview with Ranveer Allahabadia, Sanjay Dutt said that he would do drugs because he thought it made him look cool. He said that he was very shy "especially with women, so I started it to look cool. You do it and you become a cooler guy with the ladies, you talk to them."

Later, the PK actor went to rehab for his addiction. Sanjay added that after he returned from rehab, people started calling him charsi. The Sadak 2 actor revealed that even people on the road would call him thus. He then decided that something needed to be done. "Kuch karna padega (I have to do something about it). So I started working out. I wanted to break through that. And then from charsi, it became a guy with swag and 'kya body hai'.," he added, reports Hindustan Times.

Coming back to KGF, the Prashanth Neel film will have a third part too. Recently EP Karthik Gowda told a new channel that the work on KGF 3 has begun. Deets would follow soon. On Sanjay Dutt's work front, he has with , Prithviraj with , Ghudchadi with Raveena Tandon, and others.