After the massive success of KGF 2, Yash firmly established himself as a superstar with a huge fan base and box office pull globally. The film set new benchmarks and made the actor a force to reckon with. Audiences have been looking forward to details of his next, and over the last few months, there have been speculations around the actor teaming up with many major names across industries.

While the audience awaits an official announcement, there is anticipation amongst the audience, followed by the reports about some unexpected choices for Yash’s next. The actor’s fans have been flooding the internet with their expectations, how he meticulously prepares for each of his films and is aiming for a film that will be of international standards. However, a certain section of the audience has also shared their reservations about the actor’s atypical decisions.

Here’s a glimpse into the audiences reaction on the anticipation around Yash 19