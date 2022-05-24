KGF Chapter 2 broke all box office records en route to numerous milestones both in India and overseas. Not only is the Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon starrer KGF Chapter 2, directed by Prashanth Neel, the third highest grossing Indian movie worldwide of all time behind Dangal and Dangal, with a box office collection of ₹1205 crore gross, but it also became the only film after Baahubali The Conclusion to cross the ₹1000 crore gross mark in India alone. So, imagine the euphoria when KGF and Rocking Star Yash fans got to know from the producer no less than the intended conclusion of the series isn't actually the end and that KGF 3 is certainly going to happen. Also Read - Malaika Arora's latest pics prove she is a true blue water baby

KGF 3 happening, but not as thought before

As soon as news of KGF 3 broke, rumours began flying thick and fast about when the Yash ( and and Srinidhi Shetty will obviously not be returning, but could reprise her role) will go on floors and when it'll release, with many irrationally pegging the Prashanth Neel directorial to hit screens some time next year. Well that notion was truly irrational and now goes for a toss as per new reports, which seem far more plausible. So, is will KGF Chapter 3 likely to hit theatres? Read on to uncover the mystery...

KGF Chapter 3 might release in 2025

Latest reports suggest that KGF 3 may see the light of day in 2025, probably mid or even late 2025, and this seems like a far more logical calculation. Those who've been following Prashanth Neel's graph post KGF 2 would be well aware that he'll now dive into Salaar, starring Prabhas and Shruti Haasan, after which he'll move onto Jr. NTR's next biggie, tentatively titled NTR 31. Only after these two are wrapped up and release will the filmmaker be free to focus on and properly begin KGF 3, which won't be some time before mid-2024. Considering that the scale and subsequent post-production work of KGF Chapter 3 will be more demanding than KGF Chapter 2 as upping the ante would be a must, it's more than safe to believe these reports stating that KGF 3 won't release before mid or late 2025.