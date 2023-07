Kannada actor Yash has earned global fandom through his performance in director Prashanth Neel’s KGF and KGF 2. After a dream, box office run in India, this year on July 14, both films were screened across theaters in Japan, which received the same amount of love as the Indian audience. To add cherry on top of the cake, the makers have confirmed that KGF 3 is already underway. Amidst all this, another interesting revelation surrounding Yash has come to the fore. Reportedly, Yash will be part of KGF's third segment only under one condition. Read below to find out. Also Read - KGF to have 5 sequels developed like Bond franchise; but not with Yash?

KGF 3

According to reports, Yash and Prashanth Neel are planning to release KGF and KGF 2 in other countries, after the two films received an overwhelming response from the audience in Japan. Only after rounding off the plan, the actor-director duo will commence shooting for KGF 3, the third segment of the KGF franchise. But that's not all. Sources have revealed that Yash will reprise his role as Rocky Bhai in the sequel, only if the script appeals to him.

The most powerful promise kept by the most powerful man ? KGF 2 took us on an epic journey with unforgettable characters and action. A global celebration of cinema, breaking records, and winning hearts. Here's to another year of great storytelling! #KGFChapter2#Yash… pic.twitter.com/iykI7cLOZZ — Hombale Films (@hombalefilms) April 14, 2023

Yash working on an untitled big budget project

"It will take time, since both director Prashanth Neel and Yash feel the two KGF films have a long way to go. Yash knows his fan base and expects some more from KGF 3. He will get into it only he finds the ideal script," reveals the source as cited by KoiMoi. However, there is another special treat for Yash fans. In the same statement, the source added that Yash has already signed up for an untitled big project, which will serve to be a "huge surprise for his fans."

Yash to visit Japan to meet fans

The report claims that Yash is willing to take a hiatus from his work commitments and visit Japan to pay his fans over there a visit. “He may do a flash visit to Japan before he plunges into his next project which is not KGF 3 but something else altogether,” confirmed the source. In this context, it is important to note that as of now, these are just speculations as the film is tightly under wraps.

About KGF and KGF 2

While KGF: Chapter 1 was released in the theaters on December 21, 2018, KGF: Chapter 2 had its premiere on April 14, 2022. Apart from Yash, KGF 2 starred Sanjay Dutt as the dreaded antagonist Adheera, Raveena Tandon as Ramika Sen, and Srinidhi Shetty in important roles.