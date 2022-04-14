KGF Chapter 2: Maanayata Dutt can't keep calm as Sanjay Dutt's film opens to packed house; says, 'Sanju is back with a bang'

Yash starrer KGF 2 has Sanjay Dutt in the role of antogonist. As the film has marked a thunderous entry at box office, Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanayaata Dutt only has praises for him.