KGF Chapter 2 starring Yash, , and has taken the box office by storm. The film's Hindi version has collected Rs. 280.19 crore at the box office in just nine days and has broken many box office records. A couple of days ago, Yash shared a video in which he thanked everyone for the super success of KGF 2 and now, Sanjay Dutt has penned a heartfelt note about the film's success. The actor took to social media to share the note.

Dutt shared, There will always be some films which will be more special than the others. Every once in a while, seek out a film which pushes me out of my comfort zone. KGF: Chapter 2 was that film for me. It reminded me of my own potential and something about it felt like, | could have fun with it. This film made me realise why cinema, at the end of the day, is a product of passion. Prashanth Neel, my director, had sold the vision of the menacing 'Adheera' to me. The credit for how my role turned out, goes entirely to Prashanth. As the captain of the ship, it's his dream we all brought to screen."

"This film will always be a reminder that every time life pops a surprise, you have it in you to do better than that. Lots of love to my fans, family and well-wishers. They have all been my pillars of strength. – Sanjay Dutt," he added.

Dutt has been getting a great response for his performance in the film. While talking to BollywoodLife about his character Adheera being compared to Kancha from Agneepath, Dutt had said, “The character has to be powerful and strong, whether it's the villain or the hero. In Agneepath, Kancha was powerful, and I think Adheera is again very, very powerful. But, they're different, completely different, he's (Adheera) got that swag, he's got the makeup, he's got his army.”