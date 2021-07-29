KGF Chapter 2, Shamshera and more: All you need to know about Sanjay Dutt’s upcoming films

The Khalnayak star of Bollywood, has turned 62 today. While the actor has ruled our hearts with impeccable performances in blockbusters like Munna Bhai franchise, Agneepath and others, he is lined up with 5 biggies and looking at the star cast of these ventures, we can surely say that they all are box office winners. So, let's check them out... Also Read - Ajay Devgn's Rudra co-star Raashi Khanna possesses the deadly combo of glamour and style and these stunning pics prove that

KGF 2

Prashanth Neels KGF 2 features Sanjay Dutt as the lead antagonist Adheera. The film also features Yash, Srinidhi Shetty, , and in pivotal roles. It is produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Karthik Gowda under the banner of Hombale Films. The Hindi version of the film is presented by and 's production banner Excel Entertainment. The action-thriller is the most expensive Kannada film with the budget of Rs 100 crore.

Sanjay Dutt will play the ruthless, merciless villain in Yash Raj Films’ period action-adventure Shamshera. Interestingly, this is Sanjay’s first-ever film with the banner. Featuring and , the film is directed by of Brothers and Agneepath fame.

Bhuj

In Bhuj, the Khalnayak star essays the character of Ranchordas Svabhai Ravari, who helped the army during the war.The multi-starrer film also stars , , and in key roles. The film will stream on August 13 on Disney + Hotstar.

Prithviraj

The period war drama, which features , , Sanjay Dutt and Manushi Chillar in key roles, is directed by Dr. Chandrapraksh Dwivedi. The film is produced under the banner of YRF. The film might hit the screens in 2022.

Rakhee

Sanju and SRK will team up for a multi-lingual project, which is titled Rakhee. The film will be bankrolled by Viacom 18 and we can expect an official announcement of this highly-anticipated film soon.