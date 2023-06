After the international success of SS Rajamouli’s RRR, Jr. NTR has numerous offers lined up. Currently, the actor is busy with the shooting of Devara, where he is sharing the screen space with Bollywood diva Janhvi Kapoor. Saif Ali Khan, who is set to play the antagonist in the film, will also be making his Telugu debut with Devara. While Devara is still a work-in-progress, Jr. NTR is in news for bagging yet another magnum opus. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra has the time of her life at Beyonce's London concert; shares candid pictures

Leading Lady in Prashant Neel's Next

Jr NTR will be teaming up with Prashanth Neel, who is credited for the successful KGF series featuring Yash. Touted to be an action-packed film, Prashant Neel's next is based against the backdrop of India-Pakistan war. It is also reported that a big name from Bollywood has been roped in to play the female lead. While names like Deepika Padukone and Mrunal Thakur are doing rounds, a recent report suggested that global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas will be paired up with Jr. NTR. Rumour mills are churning that Jr. NTR and Priyanka Chopra will play the lead in Prashant Neel's next.

The actress is currently riding high on the success of her spy-thriller Citadel.

Jr. NTR In War 2

Jr. NTR will share the screen space with Hrithik Roshan in War 2, which will be helmed by Ayan Mukerji. He is likely to play the antagonist in the film. The update was shared by trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Twitter. Alongside a collage of two posters featuring the actors, he wrote, “It's official. Hrithik-Jr NTR in War 2. YRF pulls off a casting coup. Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR will share screen space for the first time in War 2. Ayan Mukerji directs. YRF Spy Universe."

The first instalment, directed by Siddharth Anand, was released in 2019. Along with Hrithik Roshan, War starred Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. War 2 will be a part of Yash Raj Spy Universe that also has the Tiger films, headlined by Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan.