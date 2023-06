Kannada actor Yash has attained global stardom after starring in the critically acclaimed KGF franchise. He is also considered to be one of the most bankable actors in Sandalwood. Boasting a luxurious lifestyle, Yash harbours a special affinity for owning premium-range cars. As per a Zoom Tv report, Yash’s garage has a collection of luxury cars, including Mercedes, Audi, BMW, and Pajero Sports, worth lakhs. Recently, Yash and his family welcomed a swanky new Range Rover SUV, adding another four-wheeler beast to their outstanding car collection. Also Read - Section 84 shoot wrap: Diana Penty shares BTS pictures with Amitabh Bachchan, Nimrat Kaur, Abhishek Banerjee

Yash welcomes new Range Rover SUV

Pictures and videos of Yash, driving the luxurious vehicle have been circulating all over social media. He was also accompanied by his wife Radhika Pandit and two kids - Ayra and Yatharv. According to a Pinkvilla report, the cost of the jet-black Range Rover SUV is approximately Rs 4 crores. While Yash was dressed in a black tee, Radhika looked pretty in a blue kurta. The now-viral clip was tweeted by a fan page on June 15. "Boss New Car" read the tweet.

In another video snippet, Yash was captured posing for pictures with his new vehicle. His wife and kids also joined him for the pictures, While Yash held the little Ayra in his arms, Yatharv was seen in Radhika's arms.

Speaking of Yash’s stylish car collections, the actor owns a sleek five-seater vehicle having salient features, including a big bonnet. He also has a Mercedes GLC 250D Couple at a sky-high rate of Rs 78 lakh, an Audi Q7, costing Rs 80 lakh, a BMW 520D, priced at Rs 70 lakh, and an equally impressive Pajero Sports that costs Rs 40 lakh.

Yash’s lavish lifestyle

Not just cars, Yash is also a man of class when speaking about living in opulent residences, having the perfect blend of comfort, luxury, and style. According to Zoom TV, after KFG turned out to be a box-office success, Yash purchased a Rs 6 crore duplex property in Bangalore. Apart from that he is also engaged in promoting several brand endorsements as well.

Yash’s upcoming film

On the work front, after receiving multiple plaudits for KGF and KGF: 2, fans are waiting in anticipation for Yash to announce his upcoming project. If reports are to be believed, then the actor might have collaborated with director Geethu Mohandas for an untitled project.