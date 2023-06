Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayan is one of the biggest upcoming Bollywood movies. The film was kept on the back burner for a long time now but the makers have started working on it. Recently it was announced that real-life couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will portray Lord Ram and Sita whereas Yash will essay Raavan. KGF actor who was excited to act opposite Ranbir in the magnum opus has now declined to play the role. Read on to know what made him turn down the movie. Also Read - Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's rumoured casting leaves netizens terribly unimpressed; Nitesh Tiwari gets trolled, 'Dimaag Ghutne Main Aa Gaya Hai'

Following and starrer Adipurush, Bollywood is up for another mythological drama based on the epic Ramayan. The new movie is titled the same as the mythological book that tells the story of Lord Ram's 14 years of exile and how he saved Sita from Raavan. Pan-India superstar Yash was offered the role of Raavan in the movie. A source close to the situation has confirmed that the actor he has refused to play the said role in 's adaptation of Ramayan.

According to ETimes reports, Yash was very keen on playing Raavan which is convincingly more challenging to him than playing Rama. Given the fact that has been roped to play Rama, Yash was enthusiastic to come on aboard. However, his team strongly advised him not to do it. Raavan is a negative character of the mythological drama hence the actor's team felt his fans would not be happy watching Yash play the negative role even if it is that of an antagonist as powerful as Ravana.

Yash who enjoys a massive fan following became a sensation after his portrayal of Rocky Bhai in KGF. In a previous interview with ETimes, the actor told that he has to be very very careful about his fans’ sentiments. He said, “They are very emotional and they tend to overreact when I go against their will.” Yash is very mindful of his fans and if this role would hurt his fans' sentiments then he would prefer refusing it than taking it up despite it being a powerful role.

Earlier was approached to be Raavan in the movie however he too turned down the offer. It is now awaited to see which actor will play the role of Raavan in Nitesh Tiwari’s movie.