KGF star Yash is one of the well-known actors in Indian cinema. He got massive fanfare from the success of his pan-India movie KGF based on Koral Gold Fields. Last year KGF 2 was released and it became one of the blockbusters. Post the success of the second installment of the Kannada film reports suggest that Yash will play Raavan in his next movie. Yash popularly known as Rocky, the gangster mafia will turn into Raavan.

If reports are to be believed, Yash will play Raavan in Nitesh Tiwari's ambitious project Ramayana. He will play the antagonist role opposite Ranbir Kapoor who is said to essay Ram. Fans are eagerly waiting to see Yash as Raavan in the magnum opus based on Hindu mythology. Earlier, Hrithik Roshan was supposed to play Raavan however, he turned down the offer. Now the makers have approached Yash to play the role.

A source close to Pinkvilla reported that Yash might play Raavan in Madhu Mantena and Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. The source informed that Yash has a certain vision in mind and is planning to do a spectacle role. The actor is receiving scripts across the industries and has finalized 4-5 scripts that could be his next projects. Among these, one is Nitesh Tiwari's directorial Ramayana. According to the source, Yash is highly impressed with the pre-visualization of the film and has been in discussions and meetings with the team. Within the next two months, he will take a call on his immediate next project.

For the unversed, Ramayana was announced back in 2019 by Madhu Mantena and Nitesh Tiwari. The makers are keen to bring Yash on board and if the actor agrees this will be one of the biggest collaborations in Hindi cinema. Ramayana will bring some leading actors together to make it a magnum opus.