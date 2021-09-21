The finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 will take place this coming weekend. It seems the finale stunt will be shot today in Mumbai. The finalists are Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Arjun Bijlani and Vishal Aditya Singh. While many people have reported that the Naagin actor has already come out as winner, some people are saying that Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is indeed the toughest competitor. This has left people confused. As we know, that there is always talk about being unfair when one contestant has a long association with the channel. This time fans of Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya are already trending DESERVING WINNER DIVYANKA. In fact, they have warned the channel not to be biased or unfair with their favourite. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Do you think Pratik Sehajpal would have won Bigg Boss OTT had he not opted out of the show for Salman Khan's show? Vote Now
Hands on, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya has been one of the best on the show. The lady has no fear which was evident from the first crocodile stunt itself. Fans christened her the Magar Queen. Check out what fans are trending on social media... Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Bigg Boss 15 premiere date out, Mohsin Khan denies participating in Salman Khan's show and more
We can see that fans are already in favour of Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya for the win. Let us see what happens in the coming episodes! Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Mohsin Khan DENIES entering Salman Khan's controversial reality show
