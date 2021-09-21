The finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 will take place this coming weekend. It seems the finale stunt will be shot today in Mumbai. The finalists are Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Arjun Bijlani and Vishal Aditya Singh. While many people have reported that the Naagin actor has already come out as winner, some people are saying that Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is indeed the toughest competitor. This has left people confused. As we know, that there is always talk about being unfair when one contestant has a long association with the channel. This time fans of Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya are already trending DESERVING WINNER DIVYANKA. In fact, they have warned the channel not to be biased or unfair with their favourite. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Do you think Pratik Sehajpal would have won Bigg Boss OTT had he not opted out of the show for Salman Khan's show? Vote Now

Hands on, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya has been one of the best on the show. The lady has no fear which was evident from the first crocodile stunt itself. Fans christened her the Magar Queen. Check out what fans are trending on social media...

Yeah that was the best part I have seen in trend list ?#DivyankaTripathi DESERVING WINNER DIVYANKA — TalesTelly✏️ (@TalesTelly) September 21, 2021

Today is the day... We seriously wishing a fair decision. Don't even think of being partial. Forget about it and give a fair decision for a change. DESERVING WINNER DIVYANKA @mnysha @EndemolShineIND @ColorsTV@justvoot @banijaygroup @banijayprod — Hash | DESERVING WINNER DIVYANKA (@DivyankaTheBest) September 21, 2021

I’m feeling like I’m about to get the result for examination and expect the top marks but I know the paper was leaked to one of the students and hence I’m worried! ? DESERVING WINNER DIVYANKA — Sush | DESERVING WINNER DIVYANKA (@diveksquadxx) September 21, 2021

If luck by chance or fixed by channel #ArjunBijlani ? I make sure he'll be regret it I personally dislike him bc the channel is biased towards him I wish and pray pretty, kind, innocent soul #DivyankaTripathi win this in front of these people. DESERVING WINNER DIVYANKA#KKK11 — UN-BIASED (@CheckByReality) September 21, 2021

Dear rainbow, divyanka is deserving and so is her competitor but if you show baisedness and favouritism because of you a good person might receive a lot of flak even though he is a good person and an actor too abhi bhi time hai THINK @ColorsTV DESERVING WINNER DIVYANKA — Alizeh (@Divyanka_myjaan) September 21, 2021

Hey, @Divyanka_T we fans, supporters & well-wishers are manifesting for good things for you ? all the best for your today's #KKK11 finale shoot slay it with your grace and dignity.@ColorsTV DESERVING WINNER DIVYANKA — UN-BIASED (@CheckByReality) September 21, 2021

We can see that fans are already in favour of Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya for the win. Let us see what happens in the coming episodes!