Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 shoot will start soon. Archana Gautam was seen today outside the revered Mumbadevi Temple which is located near Zaveri Bazaar. Archana Gautam wore a Maharashtrian Navvari saree for the religious outing. It was teamed with the typical nose ring worn by Marathi ladies. Her mother also accompanied her. Archana Gautam told the press that she is a believer in the patron Goddess of Mumbai City. The actress said that when she came to the city this was the first temple she visited. As a rule, she makes it a point to visit this temple before any new show. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 contestant Anjum Fakih CONFIRMS dating marketing professional Rohit Jadhav; reveals why she kept her relationship under wraps

Archana Gautam is not the only one. Even Shiv Thakare and Anjum Fakih have prayed for success in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Aishwarya Sharma aka Pakhi of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin joins Rohit Shetty's show

LATEST UPDATE ON KHATRON KE KHILADI 13

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 team will be leaving India on May 11, 2023. It was earlier said that the venue is Argentina but we guess they prefer South Africa more. The show will go on air by June end or the second week of July. The confirmed contestants are Shiv Thakare, Soundous Moufakir, Anjum Fakih, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Nyrra Banerjee, Arjit Taneja, Archana Gautam, Aishwarya Sharma, Sheezan M Khan and Rohit Bose Roy. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Sheezan M Khan gets permission from Vasai Court to fly abroad for Rohit Shetty's show; Tunisha Sharma's mother reacts

Archana Gautam has the potential to be the entertainment quotient of the show. The lady said that Bigg Boss 16 has made her confident and courageous. She hopes to do really well on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. This season's lineup looks a bit more tilted in favour of the boys. What do you feel about her chances on the show?