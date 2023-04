Khatron Ke 13 shoot will start in the last week of May. 's show is making news non-stop. Yesterday, reports came that Ruhi Chaturvedi and Anjum Fakih are confirmed for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. The two ladies are part of Kundali Bhagya. Another name that was doing the rounds was that of . One of the handsomest faces ever seen on Indian TV, Karan Tacker has a huge fan following. He is also one of the fittest men around, and fans have been missing him a lot. Rohit Shetty's show is one of the biggest reality shows of Indian TV. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Anjum Fakih and Ruhi Chaturvedi from Kundali Bhagya are ready to face Rohit Shetty's challenges

KARAN TACKER CLARIFIES ON KHATRON KE KHILADI 13

Karan Tacker said on Twitter that he is not doing the show and the rumors are false. We know that he has been away from the space for a long time. Take a look at his tweet...

Just for the record. No, Iam not doing any reality show. — Karan Tacker (@karantacker) April 20, 2023

The shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 will happen in Argentina, South America. The last season of the show to be shot there was the one hosted by . The city has some great spots for adventure sports and such adrenaline raising activities.

KHATRON KE KHILADI 13: HERE ARE CONFIRMED NAMES

Shiv Thakare has confirmed that he is a part of Rohit Shetty's show. The Bigg Boss 16 runners-up said that he is keen to be a part of the show which is a huge platform. We have seen that he was good in doing tasks on Bigg Boss. The other names that are doing the rounds are , , Helly Shah, Mohsin Khan, , , Archana Gautam, Soundarya Sharma and singer Dino James. Archana Gautam has also said that she would love to be on Rohit Shetty's show. KKaran Tacker has been doing web shows like Special Ops and Khakee: The Bihar Chapter.