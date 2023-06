Film director ’s Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13 has all our attention currently. Viewers are waiting with bated breath to watch how their favourite television celebrities overcome their fear in a bunch of frightening tasks. 14 contestants have been roped in for the latest season. They are currently in South Africa, engaged in performing an array of stunts. Ahead of Khatron Ke Khiladi’s release, some of the participants, including Rohit Roy and Aishwarya Sharma have already sustained injuries. The new member to have injured herself during the show is actress Nyrra Banerji. Also Read - Varun Tej-Lavanya Tripathi engagement: Preggers Upsana Konidela's green kaftan can get you a high-end smartphone!

Nyrra Banerji suffered knee injury at Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

According to a report by Pinkvilla, Nyrra sustained bruises on both of her knees while performing a water stunt. Reports claim that during the stunt, she was on a boat. She had to overcome a few hurdles on the way and make it to the end of the shore. As a result of not wearing any socks or knee pads, Nyrra injured her knees which left her with bruises and cuts.

But, the Pinkvilla report claims that despite her injury, Nyrra was determined to complete the challenge. Upon the completion of her task, her fellow contestants cheered for the actress, lauding her resilience and bravery.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 contestants make sure to keep the masses posted about the show, through various social media posts. Not long ago, television stars Aishwarya Sharma and shared updates about suffering from minor injuries while performing stunts.

Arijit Taneja and Aishwarya Sharma injured

In his now-disappeared Instagram stories, Arjit dropped a picture of a skin tear on his fingers, along with a caption that read, “Daag achhe hain…(Marks are good).” Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame, Aishwarya too shared a mirror selfie to her Instagram stories where her blistered and bruised hand was clearly visible.

Nyrra, who rose to prominence after starring in the fantasy television serial Pishachini, has worked in several TV shows and movies. Earlier, Nyrra offered a sneak peek of the scrumptious breakfast, that included scrambled eggs, baked beans, bread and jam, and milkshakes served in the Khatron Ke Khiladi show. She was seen enjoying herself with two fellow contestants, reports Telly Chakkar.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 release date

The release date of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 is yet to be announced. But, if speculations are to be believed the Rohit Shetty-led show will premier in July.