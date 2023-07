Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 has begun. This season has some talented contestants who are willing to give it their all. Rohit Shetty has taken the team to South Africa. One of the top contestants is actress Nyrraa M Banerji. In the past, we have seen her on shows like Divya Drishti and Pisachini. Nyrra M Banerji has done very well on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 as well. She is in the final eight of the show. As we know, we also have three challengers on the show Faisal Shaikh, Hina and Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya. As we know, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein was one of the best players of the show ever. Millions were disappointed when she did not win Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Shiv Thakare talks about tough days on Rohit Shetty show, says, 'I couldn't understand...'

Nyrraa M Banerji spoke about how Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is the ultimate epitome of a dhaakad performer. She said that she was a lovely human being, and a very powerful woman. She told India Forums, "She had to perform a dynamic stunt with two boys, and the way she did that stunt was by jumping off choppers into the water and whatnot. And the way she did it." The actress said the strength of the actress is no joke. It seems the boys were struggling but she aced it like a pro. She was quoted as saying, "I really want to know what she eats. (Chuckles) She is so sweet, and she is so fast with her stunts.''

Well, we are sure all fans of the show will agree with Nyrraa M Banerji. The actress was the biggest surprise of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya earned the title of Dhaakad girl after she casually picked up a crocodile with her jacket. Nyrraa M Banerji also made news after good friend Nishant M Malkani came to pick her up from the airport as the whole team returned. The two are besties for a long time.