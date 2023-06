-hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 is up for release anytime now. The film director is ready to take us on an adventurous ride. In fact, he has promised viewers that an “entertaining season” awaits them this time. Some of the contestants of the show, including Nyrra Banerji, , and Rohit Roy have already suffered minor injuries and bruises while performing stunts. Now, it is up to us whether we are able to watch the daredevil stunts with our eyes half closed or completely closed. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Contestants shift to the Jungle, promo with Rohit Shetty to be out soon

Rohit Shetty drops a video from Khatron Ke Khiladi sets

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 is currently being shot in South Africa’s Cape Town. Rohit Shetty has dropped a glimpse from the location on Instagram, making viewers all the more excited. The video captured, the Golmaal director in different moods, flashing his signature smile. He posed with swag, from within a helicopter.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CtbjQP0qWtg/

In another video clipping, Rohit was seen driving a car at an extreme speed, smashing drums that lay ahead. He also let an eagle perch on his arm, standing casually. “Happiness when you know that this year you are arriving with the most entertaining season of Khatron Ke Khiladi for your viewers,” read his caption.

Fans and Khatron Ke Khiladi contestants react

Fans’ excitement knew no bounds as soon as the video popped up on Instagram. Former Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant wrote, “Aisa kya sir. Itni jaldi hume bhool gaye (What is that sir? You forgot us so soon). Season 13 contestant, Archana Gautam also made her presence in the comments as she wrote, “Super sir.” A few other social media users were eager to find out about Khatron Ke Khiladi’s release date.

Contestants injured doing stunts in Khatron Ke Khiladi

14 contestants have been selected for Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13. They are , Rohit Roy, Nyrra Banerji, Arjit Taneja, Aishwarya Sharma, , Anjum Fakih, Rashmeet Kaur, Soundous Mufakir, Archana Gautam, Anjali Anand, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Sheezan Khan, and Dino James.

Recently, Nyrra Banerji revealed that she suffered bruises and cuts on her knees while performing a water-based stunt. Archana Gautam also injured herself in a similar water stunt. She got three stitches on her chin. Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 will stream on VOOT and Colors TV. But, the makers are yet to unveil the release date.