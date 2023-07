Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13 will start streaming on Colors TV and Jio Cinema on Saturday, July 15. 13 contestants, from the film and television fraternity have been chosen to participate in this stunt show. Television actor Sheezan Khan is one of them. Not long ago, Sheezan made headlines for allegedly abetting his former partner and actress Tunisha Sharma’s death. After wrapping up the shoot for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, Sheezan opened up about how the show helped him get over the controversial phase of his life. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Aishwarya Sharma opens up on why she was called a teacher on Rohit Shetty show

Sheezan Khan on participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

After the completion of the Khatron Ke Khiladi shoot in Cape Town, Sheezan Khan in an interaction with Pinkvilla recalled the turbulent phase in his life, relating to Tunisha Sharma. He also spoke about how he was able to regain confidence after the unfortunate incident through KKK 13. The actor revealed that he was proud of his decision to participate in the Rohit Shetty-led show, calling it to be a “transformative experience.” “I was feeling lost and lacked confidence in myself. Through this show, I have regained my self-assurance, realizing that no one knows me better than I know myself,” he said. Also Read - Rohit Shetty takes blame of failure of Ranveer Singh’s Cirkus, ‘no point shying away…’

Sheezan Khan on Khatron Ke Khiladi leaving an impact on him

Speaking about performing the stunts, Sheezan Khan added that they left a “profound impact” on him, transforming him into a changed man. The actor seemed to be relieved that Khatron Ke Khiladi enabled him to find himself and understand himself better. “When I failed, I analyzed what went wrong, and when I succeeded, I discovered my strengths. This process has enabled me to explore and rediscover the qualities within myself that make me unique and capable. Indeed, I have found myself," he said. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Aishwarya Sharma turns up the heat in a monokini; turns muse for Neil Bhatt [View Pics]

Sheezan Khan and Tunisha Sharma case

Sheezan Khan was dating his Ali Baba: Dastaan-e-Kabul co-star Tunisha Sharma for some time. They broke up in November last year. 15 days after the split up, Tunisha committed suicide on the sets of Ali Baba. For cases pertaining to suicide abetment, Sheezan was arrested by the police and spent two months in jail. On March 4, he was granted bail by the Vasai court. Speaking about Tunisha, in an interview with ETimes, Sheezan had said, “I miss her and if she was alive, she would have fought for me.”