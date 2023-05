Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 is making news every second day. From Bigg Boss 16, we have a couple of contestants Shiv Thakare and Archana Gautam. While he is practising hard to bring home the trophy, Archana Gautam will bring in her spunk and entertainment quotient. The two fought a lot on Bigg Boss 16. Archana Gautam would rile him with her 'Mandali comments' and also say that he is putting on a facade for the show. She had even said that she would expose him in front of everyone. But now that the two are going to Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, Shiv Thakare wants to put it behind him. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 contestant Nyra Banerjee breaks silence on marriage rumours with Nishant Singh Malkani

SHIV THAKARE AND ARCHANA GAUTAM ARE FRIENDS NOW

Shiv Thakare along with some other members of Bigg Boss 16 recently came on Entertainment Ki Raat. He told Tellychakkar that Archana Gautam is taking things in a different manner. He told her that Khatron Ke Khiladi was an individual game and they need not compete together. The two are clear in the head that they do not want to make Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 into an extended version of Bigg Boss 16. Shiv Thakare was quoted as saying, "I will appreciate it, motivate you, and she also said we would do it, we don't want to make Khatron Ke Khiladi into Bigg Boss." He also said that Rohit Shetty is the actual USP and X-factor of the show. He said the filmmaker has his way of motivating the contestants to overcome their fears. Shiv Thakare said, "Many people who might leave the stunt midway, end up doing it because of Rohit Sir." Archana Gautam is going in without any practice.

SHIV THAKARE'S CAREER ON THE UPSWING

It seems he refused a couple of Marathi films for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Shiv Thakare said that he is not that big a star to reject work like films. He said there were date issues and nothing could be worked out. Shiv Thakare said that he wants to work in films but hopes he will get more projects after this show. The line up includes a number of TV stars, singers and reality show contestants.