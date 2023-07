Anjum Fakih, better known for her role in the television serial Kundali Bhagya, made headlines for uploading a bold picture with actress Shraddha Ayra. Social media users resorted to trolling the actresses mercilessly. After maintaining her silence for a long time, Anjum Fakih finally opened up about the issue. In a recent media interaction, the 33-year-old revealed she has developed the superpower of not paying heed to the trolls and criticism. She also spoke about how performing dangerous stunts in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, helped her to become much “stronger” and more resilient in life. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Aishwarya Sharma, Shiv Thakare and others contestants to face THESE animals in order to keep red fanda away

Anjum Fakih on photoshoot with Shraddha Ayra

Speaking toNews18, Anjum Fakih revealed that she was trolled for her outfit choices, relationship status, and even the viral picture with Sharddha Ayra. Over time, she developed a thick skin over derogatory comments coming her way, not letting the remarks "stress" her out. "I have been trolled because of my clothes, pictures with Shraddha, being in a relationship… but I don't stress about it. I don't read about it also because I feel the more negativity you absorb, the more your aura gets affected. This is why I don't go to the comments section. If I happen to see a good comment, I like it and reply. That apart, trolls do not bother me," she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anjum Fakih (@nzoomfakih)

Anjum Fakih and Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Anjum Fakih shared her love for the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. Initially, she revealed losing her confidence over failure to perform the first stunt. Later on, Anjum got a hang of the tasks and excelled in them. According to the actress, she performed the "maximum" number of difficult tasks on the show. "I think I have performed the maximum number of stunts. I have become stronger now. I will walk forward with a 'Khiladi wala attitude' now. The battle scars from the stunts will be in my memories. It shows that if I can do this, I can do anything in life," said Anjum Fakih.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Shraddha Ayra calls Anjum Fakih brave

Anjum Fakih and Shraddha Ayra played on-screen sisters on Kundali Bhagya before Anjum had to make an exit to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Not long ago, Anjum bruised her leg while performing a stunt on the Rohit Shetty-hosted show. Sharing a picture of her BFF’s bruised leg on her now-deleted Instagram, stories, Shraddha wrote, “Just a few days into Khatron Ke Khiladi and this is how your leg looks? You are so freaking brave! My warrior Anjum Fakih.”