Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 has started off on a good note. One of the top contestants of the season has been Arjit Taneja. Fans know him from his shows like Kumkum Bhagya, Bahu Begum and Banni Chow Home Delivery. Arjit Taneja is in the top three of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 as per reports. Fans of the handsome star will also get to see him in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani. Arjun Bijlani, Shraddha Arya, Sriti Jha, Bharti Singh and he are part of the movie. Today, in the song Dhindhora Baje we saw Anjali Anand as well. She was also a contestant on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

Arjit Taneja shared his experience of working on the film. He told us, "It was wonderful. The atmosphere on the set was so calm and organized. In TV, we work in more chaotic settings. Karan Johar is a humble man. He was extremely sweet with us. There was no need for him to be so...... All of us were touched by his warmth. He looked into every little detail. There is so much to learn when you see him work." The handsome actor said like millions he too watched Karan Johar movies while growing up.

"I would urge everyone to watch the film. Karan Johar is making a comeback as a director after six years," he said. It seems the actors shot for a couple of days. There is a jingle in the movie and they are part of the same. Arjit Taneja is full of praise for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 host Rohit Shetty. He said that the show is nothing without him. "He gets us all on board for the stunts. Many would have given up. His motivation, guidance and schooling makes it special. At times, he scolds us but it is for betterment."

Arjit Taneja said that Shiv Thakare, Sheezan M Khan and he have formed a friendship for life. He also had great bond with Anjum Fakih, Anjali Anand and Soundous Moufakir.