Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 contestants: Rubina Dilaik to Farrhana Bhatt, THESE celebs likely to participate in Rohit Shetty show?

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 contestants revealed: Farrhana Bhatt, Rubina Dilaik, Jasmine Bhasin, and Karan Wahi revealed on Monday that they will be appearing in Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi season 15, which is anticipated to begin shortly.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 contestant revealed: For the past several weeks, Khatron Ke Khiladi season 15 has been in the headlines. There have been rumours that Rohit Shetty's program may make a return to small screens, with several well-known TV actors apparently taking on the daring feats once more. In addition to the new competitors, certain celebrities who previously competed in Khatron Ke Khiladi are reportedly anticipated to return in season 15.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 contestant names

On Monday, Farrhana Bhatt, Rubina Dilaik, Jasmine Bhasin, and Karan Wahi hinted on Instagram that they will be taking part in season 15 of Khatron Ke Khiladi. They all posted photos of themselves using their fingers to form a K.

Farrhana posted, "Kab? Kahaan? Kitne Baje? K…? (sic)." Rubina shared on Instagram, "Kween Mode On (sic)."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik)

Karan wrote, "Kkkkkkk 'Main Hoon Tera KARAN'." Meanwhile, Jasmine posted, "Karma-What goes around komes around (sic)."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Wahi (@karanwahi)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmine Bhasin (@jasminbhasin2806)

Farrhana Bhatt joins the KKK15 team

Farrhana is the sole new competitor on Khatron Ke Khiladi season 15 if these celebs are indeed taking part. Karan, Jasmine, and Rubina have previously been on the Rohit Shetty show.

THESE celebs likely to be part of Rohit Shetty show?

Although there is no official confirmation, there are rumours that Nia Sharma, Vivian Dsena, Rishabh Jaiswal, Isha Malviya, Harsh Gujral, Ankit Gupta, Gaurav Khanna, and Pranali Rathod would also take part in Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 premiere date

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 15's precise launch date has not yet been revealed. However, it may begin broadcasting on Colors TV in late June or early July of 2026, according to rumors.

It is anticipated that Rohit Shetty, who is presently occupied with filming Golmaal 5, would take over as the show's host. Fans of the mentioned celebs are eager to see them on season 15 of Khatron Ke Khiladi.

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