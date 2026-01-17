Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15 update goes VIRAL; Rohit Shetty’s show to begin…

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15 is expected to premiere in mid-year. Here are the updates on the show. Read on.

Rohit Shetty’s popular show Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15 was announced on Bigg Boss 19. Since then, there have been rumours about its premiere date on Colors TV. According to earlier reports, the new season would premiere in January 2026. It has been indicated that viewers might have to wait a little longer for its release. The reality show is expected to premiere in the middle of the year. The shooting of the film is set to begin in a few months.

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15 release date

As per a report by BBTak, Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15 is set to premiere in June 2026. The shooting of the show is reportedly set to begin in May. If reports are to be believed, the makers are still finalising the shooting location. Reports also suggest that the cast of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 15 has been finalised.

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15 contestants

As per the Bombay Times report, the winner and runner-up of Bigg Boss 19, Gaurav Khanna and Farrhana Bhatt, are expected to enter Khatron Ke Khiladi season 15. Now, contestants include Abhishek Bajaj, Baseer Ali, Orry, Manisha Rani, Elvish Yadav, Chum Darang, Digvijay Rathee, Shrutika Arjun and Avinash Mishra are expected to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 15. However, these names are not yet confirmed.

Where to watch Khatron Ke Khiladi season 15?

The new episodes of the reality show will premiere on Colors TV, which also available on JioHotstar. For the unversed, the last season of the reality show was filmed in Romania.

What is Khatron Ke Khiladi all about?

Khatron Ke Khiladi is a reality-based stunt show, where famous celebrities from the industry come out of their comfort zones that test physical and mental strength. The show tests contestants’ strength, endurance, agility and managing fear. They have to do stunts, which include heights, water, fire, speed and wild animals. The show has been hosted by Rohit Shetty for several seasons. The contestants either perform alone or in a duo. The weakest performer every week gets out of the show. Those excelling are assured of safety or special advantages. The 14th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi was won by Karan Veer Mehra, who also won Bigg Boss season 18. He lifted the trophy after the final against Krishna Shroff, who became the first runner up of the season.

