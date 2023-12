Kho Gaye Hum Kahan starring Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav will be released on Netflix on Tuesday, 26, 2023. The film is a coming-of-age drama which is written by Zoya Akhtar and directed by debutant Arjun Varian Singh. The trailer which received positive response did give a hint that the story will be out how today's generation who have millions of followers on social media doesn't have even a single genuine connection in real life. The streaming platform hosted a screening for the film yesterday in Mumbai where Bollywood celebrities and content creators marked their presence. While everyone enjoyed the film it was Aditya Roy Kapoor who is rumoured to be dating Ananaya whose words caught the most attention.

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan: Aditya Roy Kapoor praises GF Ananya Panday's film

Netflix hosted movie screening for their upcoming film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan in Mumbai last night. Content creator Ashish Chanchlani, film maker Nitesh Tiwari and wife Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Ishaan Khatter and others graced the occasion. Lootera director Vikramaditya Motwane said that he liked Siddhant Chaturvedi's work the most, while Ishaan Khatter stated that he loved the writing of the film. Also Read - Ananya Panday: From just a glam face to the most sensible young star, how the actress' journey has evolved over the years

However, Aditya Roy Kapoor's presence in the film screening didn't take anyone by surprise; for obvious reasons, that was the night's highlight. Aditya praised every actor and stated how he has immense love for the entire cast and crew of the film. Also Read - Kho Gaye Hum Kahan Screening: Aditya Roy Kapur arrives to cheer for Ananya Panday; BFFs Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor also attend [Watch Videos]

Ananya Panday's parents Bhavana and Chunky to saw the film and were proud of daughters acting chops. Chunky stated that he has never seen daughter Ananya in such a role and how this one is the most matured character she has ever played till now. Check out the video below.

In September 2021, makers officially announced the film title with its lead cast. The movie is the story of three best friends of Ahana, Imaad and Neil. Ahana (Ananya Panday) is said to be a social media influencer, Imaad (Siddhant Chaturvedi) is a standup comedian and Neil (Adarsh Gourav) is tangled between his personal relationships.