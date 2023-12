One of the films arriving on OTT is Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. It stars Ananya Panday, Adarsh Gourav and Siddhant Chaturvedi in lead roles. It is produced by Excel Entertainment. Today, a special screening of the movie was held for friends of the actors. Ananya Panday arrived at the do dressed in shorts, a white tee and a blazer. She rocked the chic semi-formal look for the event. Aditya Roy Kapur came dressed simply in a plaid shirt with denims. The actress' close friends Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor were present as well. Also Read - Koffee With Karan 8: Aditya Roy Kapur and Arjun Kapoor reveal about their love life; spill interesting beans about their ladyloves

Watch the Trailer of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan here



Ananya Panday gets support from Aditya Roy Kapur

Aditya Roy Kapur came dressed casually for the event. Fans know that it is his trademark style. The look of Ananya Panday was loved by netizens. This couple likes to keep their relationship low-key.

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur timeline

Rumors of Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur being a couple did the rounds since a year. However, things got more confirmed after the two were clicked together on a vacation in Europe. Ananya Panday had gone to show support for his show, The Night Manager. Pics of the two from Portugal went viral. There is a sizeable age difference between the two...