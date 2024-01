As the global entertainment landscape continues to expand, several talented Indian actors are gearing up to make their mark in international projects in 2024. These individuals bring a diverse range of skills and experiences to the global stage, contributing to the growing influence of Indian talent in the world of cinema. Also Read - Kho Gaye Hum Kahan strikes a chord with audience worldwide, garners 6.3 million view hours in week 1

Neha Dhupia - Blue 52

Actress Neha Dhupia is poised to make her international film debut in the upcoming family drama Blue 52, directed by Egyptian filmmaker Ali El Arabi. The film explores the dynamics between a son and mother, intertwined with football, amidst the scenic locales of Kochi, India, and Qatar. Anticipated to hit the screens in 2024, the movie promises a captivating narrative against these picturesque backdrops.

Ali Fazal - Afghan Dreamers

Ali Fazal is set to take on a significant role in the upcoming film Afghan Dreamers, directed by two-time Oscar winner Bill Guttentag. Known for his impactful performances in Hollywood films like Victoria and Abdul, Furious 5, Death on the Nile, and Kandahar, Ali is poised to lead the cast in Afghan Dreamers. The movie narrates the true story of a program initiated by Afghan tech entrepreneur Roya Mahboob in 2017, aiming to empower young women in science and technology despite the challenges posed by the patriarchal society in their homeland.

Richa Chadha - Aaina

Richa Chadha, a well-known figure in the Indian film industry with over a decade of experience, is poised to make her international debut in the Indo-British production Aaina. Teaming up with British actor William Mosley from Chronicles of Narnia fame, the film, directed by newcomer Markus Meedt, explores the repercussions of the cycle of violence, delving into its effects within cultures and on individuals through the lens of PTSD. The narrative unfolds in both London and India.

Adarsh Gourav - Aliens

Adarsh Gourav, known for his roles in The White Tiger and the recent Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, is set to feature in Ridley Scott's acclaimed Alien prequel series. In this successful franchise, Adarsh, a Bafta-nominated actor, takes on a significant role. The series, directed and written by Noah Hawley, unfolds 70 years prior to the events depicted in the initial Alien film from 1979. Ridley Scott acts as the executive producer, and the show is scheduled to debut on FX on Hulu.

Ishaan Khatter - The Perfect Couple

Ishaan Khatter is gearing up for his Hollywood debut in the upcoming Netflix series, The Perfect Couple, alongside Nicole Kidman. Directed by Susanne Bier, the six-part series is an adaptation of Elin Hilderbrand's novel, and Khatter shared that he spent four months filming on Cape Cod for the project. The star-studded cast includes Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, Dakota Fanning, Ishaan Khatter, and Eve Hewson.

Sobhita Dhulipala and Sikandar Kher

Actors Sikandar Kher and Shobhita Dhulipala are poised for their international debut in the action thriller film Monkey Man this year. The movie, directed by Dev Patel in his directorial debut and co-written by Patel, Paul Angunawela, and John Collee, features a cast including Dev Patel, Sharlto Copley, Sikandar Kher, and Shobhita Dhulipala. The narrative unfolds in contemporary India, portraying Dev Patel's character emerging from prison to confront a world entangled in corporate greed and diminishing spiritual values.