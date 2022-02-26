Khushi Kapoor all set for her acting debut; Boney Kapoor SHARES major details about the film

's sister is all set to make her Bollywood debut soon. Her father and producer confirmed that Khushi will start shooting for her debut film in April. "She will start shooting for her film in April. Can’t tell you more, you will know more about it soon," he was quoted as saying by India Today. Also Read - Valimai box office collection day 2: Ajith Kumar starrer continues to do well at the ticket window

Earlier, it was reported that Khushi would be launched by filmmaker in a comic-book-inspired show. It was also said that along with Khushi, Zoya will also launch 's kids, and and 's grandson, Agastya Nanda. However, the Valimai producer had said that he has no clue about the reports. Also Read - BollywoodLife Exclusives of the week: Pathan won’t release on Diwali, Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp in deep legal trouble and more

In January last year, Boney had revealed that Khushi is keen on pursuing acting as a career, however, he said that he would not launch his daughter. "I have the resources, but I would rather have someone else launch her because I am her father and one tends to get indulgent. You can’t afford to do that as a filmmaker and nor is it good for the actor. Anil (brother Anil Kapoor) was still an established actor, so it didn’t affect him much, but I think I became an indulgent brother with Sanjay (Sanjay Kapoor) when he made his entry into films," the producer was quoted as saying by Bombay Times. Also Read - Gangubai Kathiawadi movie review: Janhvi Kapoor to Javed Akhtar, Bollywood goes gaga over Alia Bhatt’s performance

Following the footsteps of elder sister Janhvi, 's younger daughter is a fashionista in the making. She gives major style inspiration to the millennial fan brigade. Khushi, 21, is a true-blue Gen Z style star as she sports traditional wear or neon bikini with equal and utmost ease. Although she hasn't made her entry in Bollywood yet, she has already won hearts with her quintessential dressing style. Studying in New York, she balances Bollywood glamour with an international appeal in her wardrobe.