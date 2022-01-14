Like Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor is also amassing a large number of fans. Both the sisters have been in the news since their teens. Of late, there is news that Khushi Kapoor has been roped in along with Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda for a project on Netflix. It will be helmed by Zoya Akhtar. We spoke to celeb astrologer Anant Patwa to find out if Khushi Kapoor will have a smooth ride in Bollywood. In fact, fans see a lot of potential in Khushi Kapoor from now only. Also Read - Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and more; Check out the educational qualifications of Bollywood star kids

He told BollywoodLife, "Rahu will definitely give her success but she has to work hard on herself. Venus is ruling her Scorpio which will give her a kickstart in her career. But I would suggest that she chooses her friends wisely in the coming years. Khushi Kapoor needs to work on her anger issues. Her career will pick up after 2024. Jupiter will put her on the right path for her Bollywood debut. I would advice her to wear an iron ring in her middle finger or iron kada. She is heavily influenced by Saturn. Wearing iron would give her the right direction in life. She will be on the path to stardom like her mom Sridevi Ji after she crosses her thirties."

It seems Khushi Kapoor has inherited her mom's talent. Anant Patwa further said, "Her moon raashi (zodiac) is Aquarius. Her kundli is blessed by Rahu and Venus. The Rahu is in Mithun (Gemini) raashi which gives her lot of skills to express herself. She can bring forth her inner feelings on screen."

Janhvi Kapoor and Boney Kapoor have never spoken about Khushi Kapoor's debut. The star kid is already a sensation on Instagram. Let us see what the coming years hold for her!