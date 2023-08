Khushi Kapoor is all set for her dream debut with The Archies, and the Kapoor girls cannot wait to enter the big bad world of Bollywood, but before shining on the big screen, she is taking it one step at a time and with all the awareness about judgements and more. Khushi made her first screen presence with Vedang Narang in an endorsement, who is also her co-star in The Archies. While this is Khushi's first, she looks extremely excited, but she fails to impress the netizens, and they are being too critical of the girl. Khushi, who donned several outfits for this shopping app, looked like a doll, but people found her awkward, claiming she wasn't fit for the industry and especially for an acting career. Also Read - Suhana Khan Goa photodump is all about selfies, food and sunsets; Ananya Panday pokes fun at 'creative' caption [VIEW PICS]

Watch the video of Khushi Kapoor making her first screen appearance in an advertisement along with her Archies co-star Vedang Narang.

Well, Khushi is extremely prepared for this criticism, as she has witnessed the journey of her elder sister Janhvi Kapoor, who is winning hearts with her acting skills one film at a time. Initially, Janhvi was also called names and unfit for acting, but she survived and prevailed, and we cannot wait for Khushi to also triumph.

Talking about entering in Bollywood, Khushi Kapoor only decided when he saw in sister living her dream as a Bollywood actress and it was Boney Kapoor who in one of his interviews revealed that he himself was surprised when Khushi spoke to him about making her career as an actress. He had said, " "Khushi had expressed her desire to become an actor after Janhvi started shooting for Dhadak in 2018. That's why we sent her to New York Film School in 2019. If Sridevi was around, she would have supported her like she supported Janhvi".

Adding further Boney said, "Kids don’t come out with their true ambitions right from the start. They start by saying, 'I want to do modelling and other things'. They keep getting diverted from their main ambition. Finally, when they cross the age of 19–20, the thought that they want to act develops firmly in their minds. Who doesn’t like glamour? Who doesn’t like getting attention? Everyone in the world likes it, whether it is in the entertainment field, academic field, or sports world.". The Archies also marks Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda's Bollywood debut.