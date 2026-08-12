Khushi Kapoor gets Delhi HC protection as court ORDERS removal of obscene, unauthoriised content using her identity

Khushi Kapoor gets Delhi HC protection against allegedly obscene content and unauthorised use of her name, image and personality rights online.

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday ordered the removal of allegedly obscene information about starlet Khushi Kapoor from social media sites, as well as the removal of content related to the unauthorised sale of items exploiting her personality traits.

Justice Jyoti Singh issued the orders while hearing Kapoor's claim for the protection of her personality and publicity rights.

The court suggested that it would issue a John Doe order in Kapoor's favour in conjunction with her temporary injunction request.

Such an injunction would protect her against anonymous individuals who may be found to be using or exploiting her identity without her permission.

India Law represented Kapoor, along with partners Asav Rajan and Abha Shah.

The ruling came a day after a Delhi High Court coordinating bench issued a similar removal order for allegedly offensive content and unauthorised use of Kapoor's sister, star Janhvi Kapoor's personality rights.

In recent years, the Delhi High Court has seen an increasing number of cases involving the unauthorised use of celebrities' names, photos, voices, likenesses, and other distinguishing characteristics.

Such instances include their application in commercial items, deceptive digital content, and AI-generated content.

The rising frequency of these cases reflects the legal issues faced by unauthorised commercial exploitation, deepfakes, modified pictures, and other types of digital abuse of prominent people's identities.

In such cases, courts have deemed a person's name, image, voice, likeness, and other distinguishing characteristics to be factors susceptible of legal protection against unauthorised use, particularly where such use jeopardises financial interests, reputation, privacy, or dignity.

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