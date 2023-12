Bollywood actress Khushi Kapoor who made her debut with Zoya Akhtar’s film, The Archies is winning hearts with her performance along with Gen Z celebs, such as Suhana Khan, Agasyta Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi Dot, Vedang Raina, and others. For The Archies premiere night, the star kid walked down the red carpet and left everyone shcoked when Khushi chose to wear her late mother, Sridevi’s dress for the event. For all the Bigg Boss 17, TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - The Archies fame Khushi Kapoor reveals her connection with Shah Rukh Khan's Om Shanti Om

Khushi looked stunning when she wore her mother's strapless golden-hued gown for the premiere night and looked flawlessly gorgeous. Late legendary actress, Sridevi wore the same outfit for the IIFA 2013 red carpet. Well, Khushi gave an ode to her late mother. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, the actress said that she never wanted to make any style statement with her sartorial choices.

Watch Khushi Kapoor in her mom Sridevi's gown

She recalled being extremely nervous days before the premiere and thought of wearing something which would remind her of her mother. She said that she needed some extra support on the premiere night and thought a dress or jewellery of her mother, Sridevi would give her the needed comfort on her big day. She even rememebred the time she used to visit the movie sets either with her mother or her father.