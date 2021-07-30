Khushi Kapoor rocks in a bikini top, flared skirt and pink pajamas; BFF Aliyah Kashyap wants to know if she's 'single'

While has already set her foot in Bollywood, fans are now waiting for her younger sister to enter the film industry. It was who had revealed that just like her sister, Khushi Kapoor also aspires to be an actor. While we wait for the biggest announcement, Khushi is creating waves with her back to back amazing photoshoots. The recent one has left us spell bounded and even Aaliyah Kashyap is pretty impressed. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty, Alia Bhatt, Disha Parmar and more celebs from Bollywood and Television industry were trolled this week – find out why

In the pictures shared by Khushi Kapoor, we see her dressed in a light pink bikini top and flared skirt. Adding a little sass to it, she has worn pink pajamas in checks underneath. Sharing the pictures, Khushi wrote, "Can you tell, pink is my favourite colour?" Of course, her fans and followers are pretty impressed with her photoshoot. But the best comment has come from her BFF Aaliyah Kashyap. 's daughter and Khushi Kapoor are best pals and often leave comments on each other's posts. So on Khushi's post, Aaliyah wrote, "hey u single?" In response, Khushi stated, "Only for you". Lol. Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives star Maheep Kapoor also commented saying, "Yup i can tell."

Check out Khushi's post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᴋʜᴜsʜɪ ᴋᴀᴘᴏᴏʀ (@khushi05k)

Meanwhile, talking about Khushi's Bollywood launch, father Boney Kapoor has made it clear that he wouldn't be the one to launch her. To Bombay Times, he had said, "I have the resources, but I would rather have someone else launch her because I am her father and one tends to get indulgent. You can’t afford to do that as a filmmaker, and nor is it good for the actor." He further added, "I would want Khushi to find her own footing. She will be launched by someone I respect and someone I feel secure and safe about."