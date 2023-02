Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have become the new power couple in Bollywood, ever since their marriage fans are going gaga over them and they cannot get over the fact that they are finally married as their fans have been manifesting that they get together forever. Sidra fans cannot contain their excitement and they have been constantly surfing their pictures on social media shared by the couple. And the buzz claims that Sidharth and Kiara's wedding post has achieved all the milestones and has become the most liked wedding post of Bollywood couples compared to Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. Also Read - Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra can't keep their hands off each other as they pose for media and distribute sweets before their Griha Pravesh [View Pics]

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's first wedding pictures have got more than 13.48 million likes and this how is has become the liked post on Instagram. Also Read - Kiara Advani is stunning as a bride: Check out times when she turned a dulhan for reel

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

While Alia Bhatt and 's first wedding picture was every bit dreamy received 13.19 million likes. With this Kiara and Sidharth have become the power couple of tinsel town and had even managed to beat Alia and Ranbir's popularity. Also Read - Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani wedding: The Shershaah couple to host Mumbai reception on THIS date

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt ? (@aliaabhatt)

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal who married last year in December in the dreamiest way possible too achieved 12.5 million likes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Last night the newlywed couple Kiara and Sidharth made heads turn as they twinned in red and made an entry at the Delhi airport and were on the way to Punjabi Munda Sidharth's home where they welcomed the bahu in a grand Punjabi style and Kiara seized the day in her heart. Sidharth and Kiara danced their heat out on the Griha Pravesh puja day and the video of the newly married couple is going viral and wining hearts.