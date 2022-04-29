Kiara Advani and Neetu Kapoor bonding make netizens say she suits to be her bahu compared to Alia Bhatt

Well sometimes people can make bizarre comments and this video is a classic example of it. Neetu Kapoor who is a co-judge of a dance reality show was seen bonding with who visited the show to promote her upcoming film . Their chemistry was indeed grabbing a lot of eyeballs and made us wonder if they are the besties forever. However, their bonding is making the netizens say that she would have made the better bahu than . Clearly, can this go more bizarre!

One user wrote, " Ranbir would have looked better with her than Alia". Another user too shared their opinion by saying that Kiara would look better with him, " I think Kiara and Ranbir would look good together". While another user said, " Neetu Ji is 100 times better than Alia Bhatt". One user feels Kiara looks good with Varun and cannot wait for their film together Jug Jug Jeeyo, " Kiara looks way better with Varun than sid or Ranbir tbh! And here they're calling the saas-bahu because they're playing that roles in jug Jugg jeeyo"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

and Alia Bhatt got married on April 14 and their wedding was the most beautiful affair. While Alia and Ranbir are head over heels in love with each other. Mom Neetu Kapoor too is extremely happy to have her as their bahu. Alia and Ranbir dated each other for 5 years as they started dating each other while they began shooting for their first film Brahamastra. And ever since then they were inseparable and today they are a happily married couple. While Kiara's relationship with Sidharth Malhotra was extremely special however the two have parted ways and will continue to be friends. Kiara will be seen next in Jug Jug Jeeyo where Neetu is reportedly playing the role of her mother in law.