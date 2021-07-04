Kiara Advani and Rubina Dilaik add to the sultry weather by posting hot bikini pics

Kiara Advani and Rubina Dilaik are sorely missing the time when they could slip into their bikinis and head for vacations. Both the ladies have posted scorching pics this Sunday on Instagram and fans are having a meltdown. While Rubina Dilaik posted a picture in an aqua bikini with a bit of gold lining, Kiara Advani's pic was summer goals. The Shershaah actress was seen in a buttercup yellow bikini with a floppy summer hat and a shrug. Just check out Kiara's picture here... Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: KRK calls Taapsee Pannu's film Haseen Dillruba 'C grade', Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani film Shershaah to skip theatrical release and more

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

We can see that fans were left gushing over her beauty. In fact, she is trending on social media.

Kiara Advani who is one of the top actresses of the South industry and Bollywood has some exciting projects in hand. It looks like the above picture where she is in a yellow bikini is from the Maldives. The actress had gone there for a New Year's trip. It was said that even rumoured beau Sidharth Malhotra went with her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik)

Rubina Dilaik is looking super hot in this blue bikini. Her fans left numerous comments gushing on how Hawwt! she looks. The actress is now seen on the show, Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. She made a comeback on the show after emerging as the winner of Bigg Boss 14. Rubina Dilaik is one of the most loved winners of the reality show along with the likes of Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan. After a slow start, she picked up momentum.

Rubina Dilaik and Kiara Advani surely made this weekend a super sultry one.