Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are now officially married. The latest husband and wife of Bollywood got married in Indian traditional style at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer Rajasthan on 7th February, 2023. The pheras were attended by their closest family and friends. The couple was dressed in Silver and Golden hue sherwani and lehenga, matching each other, as they got tied into holy matrimony. Also Read - Kiara Advani is stunning as a bride: Check out times when she turned a dulhan for reel

Sources have it that the entire wedding party had a great time during the baarat. "Be it the ladkewaalas or the ladkiwaalas, everyone danced to the beats of dhol. It was like a big celebration with so many hues coming together, with everyone in traditional fineries and the beautiful baraat and pheras location, it was as scenic as it can get. Straight out of a big Bollywood wedding like we see in the movies," reveals a source. Also Read - Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani wedding: The Shershaah couple to host Mumbai reception on THIS date

And the celebration is not over as yet. According to sources, the couple will celebrate their union tonight with friends and family at a cocktail night with the DJ playing some groovy dance numbers that'll fill the air over Suryagarh Palace. The couple has booked the palace till the end of the week and looks like they will have some chill time with both their families there before they get back to Mumbai. There are also Punjabi and Sindhi post marriage rituals that the two will take part in with their families. Also Read - How Kiara Advani almost got Ashneer Grover divorced; Shark Tank India ex judge reveals

Both and share a great bond with each other families, aka their sasural peeps and we cannot wait to get a glimpse of the same in the wedding pictures that will soon start coming our way.